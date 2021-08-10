AeroGarden Harvest 6-Pod Countertop Garden | $120 | Best Buy



I lived in a basement apartment so I thought this would be a fun experiment when I got one of these last year . I also lived with a roommate who is an excellent cook and constantly looking for fresh herbs and our garden wa sn’t reliable with the neighborhood creatures. I was pleasantly surprised by the AeroGarden Harvest and if you’re a foodie with a green thumb this is the deal for you. Save $60 on this model right now.

I don’t know what I was expecting but I don’t think it was for them to all grow so quickly!

I put the AeroGarden in my room on a high shelf away from all the dogs, so a pretty lightless area. I will say the 20W LED grow-lights are very bright—but duh, they’re supposed to be the sun in this little indoor garden. The lights are on a timer too so you don’t need to worry about turning it on and off. It was easy to set up and I really love that it’s got light indicators that let you know when your plant babies need water or food. Yes, it comes with plant food that’s easy to measure out and pour in the well.

The setup is super easy too! It was simple enough to get the pods into the AeroGarden with relatively no mess.

The AeroGarden is a great alternative for plant-minded individuals worried about pesticides or herbicides. You can know exactly what’s in your salad now! Although the six pods you get in this kit are for heirloom salad greens, there are other pods you can buy like cherry tomatoes or a gourmet herbs pod kit that grows mint, dill, thyme, and more.

