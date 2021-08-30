8BitDo SN30 Pro+ Controller | $45 | Amazon



8BitDo has been leveraging nostalgia in a big way—designing controllers and other peripherals that echo the flavor of an older generation while incorporating modern features. This idea is perfectly captured with the SN30 Pro+ controller. Modeled after the controller for the original SNES, this piece of hardware goes a few steps further having dual analog sticks, a set R and L triggers and bumpers, much needed grip handles to keep your hands from cramping, and gyro motion controls just for the fun of it. Even though it is designed primarily with the Nintendo Switch in mind having home and capture buttons, this controller is also perfect on a PC or Mac via Bluetooth. Seriously, this controller whips ass. We polled our readers not too long ago on what the best alternative to the Nintendo Switch Pro Controller is and this thing squashed everything else suggested. I have the non-plus version myself (no grip handles) and it’s one of my favorites to play with—especially for its D-Pad. You can currently get the 8BitDo SN30 Pro+ in Black for a few dollars off on Amazon.

This post was originally published by Joe Tilleli on 07/01/2021 and updated with new information on 08/30/2021.