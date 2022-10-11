13" MacBook Air (2020) | $800 | Amazon



This 2020 13" retina display MacBook Air has dropped its price down to $800 for the Amazon Prime Early Access Sale . This model utilizes the M1 chip which delivers 3.5x faster performance than the previous generation all while using way less power. Our friends over at Gizmodo have gone as far as calling the M1 chip “extraordinary.” You’ll easily get up to 18 hours of battery life and it’s got 8GB of RAM with a 256 SSD. If you’re already an Apple user, the compatibility between all your devices is a major upside to going Mac. You can use your iPad as a second monitor to extend your workspace or even answer texts and phone calls right from the Macbook.

