The 12 Best October Prime Day Tech Deals to Shop Now

Prime Day Price Drop: The Latest iPad Model (10th Gen) - Down to $400 for Prime Day

Apple fans rejoice, for the Apple iPad 10th Gen is currently on sale with 11% off, making it $400. This is one of the best tablets on the market right now, and has a beautiful liquid retina display, 64GB of memory, is incredibly fast, and even has a powerful 12-megapixel camera, making it good for selfies or video calls. Apple products rarely go on sale, especially their latest models. If you’re thinking about getting an iPad, this is your sign.

Prime Day Deal: Treat Yourself to the HUGE Discounts On New Amazon Fire TVs

Hear ye, hear ye! New Amazon Fire TVs are available for a Prime Day deal! These ultra-affordable smart TVs are QLED 4K UltraHD TVs, available in 43", 50", and 55" screens. The most expensive is the 55" UltraHD TV, which is still a reasonable $430 on sale. These are bright, lifelike TVs with ultra-advanced HDR thanks to Dolby Vision IQ and QLED technology.

Lowest Price We’ve Seen: The 2nd Gen Apple AirPods Pro Are 24% Off

Apple released the second generation of its hyper-popular AirPods Pro last fall, and now you can get a major discount at 24% off their full price over on Amazon.

Prime Day Deal: Elevate Your Viewing Experience with the Latest Samsung Smart TV, 20% off

If you’ve been in the market for a new TV, don’t miss this chance to upgrade your home cinema with Samsung’s 55-Inch Class QLED 4K Q70C Series Quantum HDR. Currently on sale on Amazon with a discount of 20%, this Smart TV incorporates advanced technologies that provide a fantastic viewing experience.

Top Prime Day Deal: Buy Beats Solo3 Headphones for 50% Off on Amazon

Amazon is dropping the price on the Beats Solo 3 wireless headphones, so you can now snag a pair for $100 for Prime Day. These typically go for $200, so you’re looking at a 50% savings on a solid over-the-ear audio experience. With 40 hours of battery life, you’ll rarely find yourself with no charge. If you’ve been looking to snap up a pair of over-ear headphones, this is a good chance to grab one — over 65,000 Amazon reviewers give the Beats Solo3 an average 4.5-star rating.

Lowest Price We’ve Seen: 19% off the New 15” MacBook Air M2 for Prime Day 2023

MacBook Air fans have been wishing for a bigger option for years, and their wish has been granted in the latest iteration of Apple’s 15” MacBook Air M2, recently released and now 19% off at Amazon. The new 15" MacBook Air M2 is a perfect option for everyone wanting a lightweight solution without the need to upgrade to a MacBook Pro.

Grab Yourself A Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 Pro Today For 12% Off

Prime Day Discount: the Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 Pro is on a steep discount. A smartwatch can be useful for a huge variety of different things. It can help you stop looking at your phone so much, can serve as an excellent guide through your fitness journey, and can even help you out if you get lost on a journey or a hike. We’re not sure how many people go on journeys, but hey.

Four Apple AirTags Are 10% Off For Prime Day on Amazon

Never lose your keys again with this 10% off deal on Apple AirTags. This pack of four syncs up with the Find My app on iPhones to keep track of belongings and ping them if you, say, drop said item while rushing through the airport. Four’s pretty great: You can clip one to keys, one to your work backpack, and then two for whatever. Passport? Luggage? Probably. Summer travel season is here, and you’ll definitely want to keep track of your stuff.

Early Prime Day Deal: Take 35% Off Of This Eero Pro Mesh WiFi Router Bundle

For those who are sick of losing their WiFi signal as they wander from room-to-room at home, this Amazon Eero Pro Mesh WiFi Router 3-Pack is the perfect answer. This set is currently 35% off thanks to an early Prime Day deal, which means you can grab it for $195. These routers work together to replace a standard router with three devices that can more comfortably cover any area in stronger and faster WiFi signals.

Top Prime Day Deal: Snag These Plush, Noise-Canceling Bose QuietComfort 45 Headphones Now for 30% Off

If you’re in the market for quality sound, you won’t go wrong with Bose. With the Bose QuietComfort 45, you’ll get the audio fidelity we’ve come to expect from the brand along with the noise-canceling capabilities. These are a step up from the QuietComfort 35 headphones in that it uses USB-C instead of micro-USB, have newly designed earpads, and their active noise canceling performs even better—particularly in the mid-to-high range.



Top Prime Day Deal: Make Your Living Room Classier With 31% Off Samsung’s the Frame

Samsung’s The Frame is legit gorgeous. It’s the smart TV for people with curated living rooms. Other sizes exist, but this is the stunner. It captures each and every detail—of sports, family memories, and movies—with QLED 4K at 100% color volume. The Frame has a matte display that does not reflect light, which works wonders for “Art Mode,” the default setting when you’re not watching something.

Watch Perfect Streaming Shows On This Apple TV 4K for 29% Off

If you’re still watching movies on your dirty old laptop: who hurt you? This Apple TV 4K is 29% off, down to $127, and will upgrade every movie, TV show, and Vine compilation on YouTube you’ll ever watch again. 32 GB is more than enough storage to house all the great streaming services, a few movies for offline viewing, and even some weird games from the App Store.



