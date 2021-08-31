Tuesday’s Best Deals | Kinja Deals



It’s August 31, and we at Kinja Deals are here to bring you the top 10 deals of the day. Party in style with the Mjolnir Bottle Opener. Get glowing skin with the Peach & Lily Glass Skin Serum. And perfect your workspace with the HP Chromebase 21.5 inch All-in-One Desktop.

If you’re still craving more deals, take a peek at Tuesday’s best deals overall.

#1: Marvel thor Bottle Opener



As Valkyrie assumed the role of ruler of New Asgard so should you in your own abode. With this cute novelty Mjolnir Bottle Opener, you can do just that. This is the perfect little gift for a Marvel fan in your life too. For just $11 use it as a keychain and show your support for the old gods. The mighty Thor’s hammer comes in classic silver or bronze. What better way to honor Odin’s favored son than by cracking open a cold one and hoping on PlayStation with Korg.

They offer the Infinity Gaunlet too but who would want to snap away a sober afternoon. Actually a lot of you probably. Snap those bottles.

This will ship for $3.

This deal was originally published by Sheilah Villari.

#2: Peach & Lily Glass sKin Serum

If you’re a fan of K or J-Beauty, you know glass skin is the ultimate goal. It even had a nice ump in popularity here in the states for a bit. Poreless glowing perfection can be achieved, and why not get it from the experts? Peach & Lily are known as the leaders in this space. Their Glass Skin Serum is a coveted product amongst beauty believers. Take 50% off today only!

Crystal clear skin that’s plump and flawless is what this glass skin serum not only promises but delivers on. Peach & Lily have found the ideal balance of premium ingredients so that this serum gets along with all skin types. It’s made of peach extract, East Asian mountain yam, hyaluronic acid, and a few other cruelty-free, gluten-free, and clean items. This is a worry-free beauty product you need. Fill fine lines, hydrate, reduce redness, tighten, brighten, all for less. This little bottle is, in fact, the real deal.

Free shipping on orders over $35.

This deal was originally published by Sheilah Villari.

#3: homestead flavored honey sticks

As the chilly season approaches, it’s time to start thinking about all the delicious warm beverages that come with it. I am a big fan of hot tea and honey. The easiest way to get that sugary stickiness into your cup is a honey stick. From now until September 5, take 15% off this 50-pack from Homestead. Just use the code 15KDHONEY at check out.

In this bundle, you’ll get five different flavors: Orange, Lemon, Cinnamon, Ginger, and Clover. That means there will be ten of each, so perfect for sharing or keeping to yourself for all fall and winter. These are all-natural, which means they are literally just honey and essential oil. Nothing artificial or bad in here. I mean, honey is nature’s perfect sugar. Each is made from an apiary in the Rocky Mountains. Homestead also donates annually to Pollinator Partnership to ensure these sweet little buzzers are safe for years to come.

These will ship free for Prime members.

This deal was originally posted by Sheilah Villari.

#4: jbuds air true wireless earbuds

I’ve had the pleasure of testing a few items from JLab over the last few weeks and was pleasantly surprised by the quality for not only the price but the size. If you’re unsure where to start with wireless and are worried about going too cheap, the JBuds Air True Wireless Earbuds are a great option. They’re 30% off and in that nice space of moderate price but reliable performance. Of the colors that are offered the white is currently the best deal.

The sound is crisp, clear, and they block out a fair amount of background noise. They turn on automatically and connect immediately, which is something I’m still getting used to with this brand. And being able to control everything by tapping one of the earbuds takes some time to figure out. It’s a bit of a learning curve, but once you remember how many taps it takes to do what, the transitions are seamless. The charging case is true to the twenty-four-hour claims of playtime. Expect around six hours of tune time for the earbuds off of one charge. These are sweatproof and waterproof, so workout approved whether indoors or outside. They are comfy for hours of wear, and the case is compact enough to toss in your bag or pocket. The JBuds will be a great addition to your audio collection.

This will ship for free, no need to be a Prime member.

This deal was originally published by Sheilah Villari.

#5: mbeat bluetooth vinyl player

Listening to vinyl has come back with quite a splash in the last few years. There is a sort of nostaligic comfort that comes with listening to something on vinyl. Though, I also have this massive Bluetooth speaker that can shake the whole house. Finally I get to combine both with this mbeat Bluetooth vinyl player. We’re about to make our ears bleed listening to Pet Sounds turned up to eleven. The mbeat Bluetooth Vinyl Player price has been reduced by 31% over at StackSocial.

This deal was originally published by Joe Tilleli.

#6: hp chromebase all-in-one desktop

The new HP Chromebase 21.5 inch All-in-One Desktop is slick as hell. The base itself is a large speaker with built-in Google Assistant and the monitor can rotate 90 degrees. There really is something to be said about just having a single unit that makes up your computer. Keep the top or underside of your desk clear of any sort of tower. This is basically a monitor with a thick, beefy neck that does everything you need it too. HP has the price reduced by $50 so grab yours today.

This deal was originally published by Joe Tilleli.

#7: game Recording lifetime subscription



Gameplay recording has finally been made easy with Gecata Game Recorder. Create overlays with your webcam, assign hotkeys for easy on-the-fly adjustments, save your video and audio recordings separately, and stream and record at the same time in 4K up to 120 FPS. You can grab a lifetime subscription to the software for only $20.

This deal was originally published by Joe Tilleli.

#8: inside & Limbo Bundle (XBOX)

Two outstanding critically-acclaimed games for the the developer PlayDead have been bundled together and are on sale for $7. If you aren’t familiar with these titles, they are both puzzle platformers in creepy unsettling worlds—possibly connected, but that’s for the fan theorists to debate. Both these games leave a lasting impression. LIMBO which originally releases over 10 years ago has often been sited as an example of how video games can be taken seriously as an artform. Of course, we are now so much wiser and know for certain that video games are trash and no one should ever play a video game. If you can’t resist the temptation though, you could do a lot worse than these two.

This deal was originally published by Joe Tilleli.

#9: cariuma made-to-order sneakers

Cariuma is a company definitely making waves in the sustainability space. They’re dedicated to fighting against wasteful practices that are rampant in the fashion industry. David and Fernando, the founders, wanted to bring all that to the sneaker game to create thoughtfully made shoes with cool comfort. In celebration of fall and chilly weather, the company is launching its first-ever suede sneakers.

Pick eight colors in the OCA Low style. Each pair will be made exclusively on-demand to reduce waste. I have a pair of Cariuma shoes and can say the bamboo knit is breathable and durable, the vegan foam insole is comfy, and the recycled laces are still holding up almost two years later.

This company is so Earth-friendly, ten trees have been planted per pair of shoes they’ve sold. Use the code TRYAPAIR for a free pair of their new socks to rock with your new kicks.

If you purchase today, expect to have them ship on October 26.

This deal was originally published by Sheilah Villari.

#10: oculus quest 2 adjustable headband

If you’re someone who has been watching VR evolve from the sidelines for the past decade waiting for it to become worth the price, the Oculus Quest 2 is unquestionably the time to jump aboard. An affordable $300 all-in-one headset has finally made VR accessible to the casual gamer. However, it does have one issue. Though the headset is mostly comfortable to have on, after awhile of gaming with it, it starts to dig into your head a bit and can get mildly annoying prompting you to stop playing games for a bit. Enter this adjustable headband with head cushion—now $6 off. For only $30, you can relieve the strap pain on your head from your headset and never have to leave the virtual world.

This deal was originally published by Joe Tilleli.