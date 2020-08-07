TGIF Playlist: Party In The Living Room

3 Months Free | Amazon Music Unlimited
Today’s TGIF Playlist was inspired by rooftop parties and twerking freely during the summer—both of which were canceled because of COVID-19. But, just because we can’t twerk with our girls during brunch, doesn’t mean we can’t get down in the privacy of our own homes. So enjoy the upbeat bops, I know I will. Make sure to tune into Amazon Music Unlimited for the full version. They’re still doing 3 months of FREE listens!
1. “WAP” — Cardi B. ft. Megan Thee Stallion
2. “Big Momma Thang” — Lil Kim ft. Jay-Z
3. “Nice For What” — Drake
4. “Sum Bout U” — 645AR ft. FKA Twigs
5. “MOOD 4 EVA” — Beyoncé ft. Jay-z, Childish Gambino, and Oumou Sangaré
6. “GREECE” — DJ Khalid ft. Drake
7. “My Oasis” — Sam Smith ft. Burna Boy
8. “UN DIA” — J. Balvin ft. Tainy, Dua Lip, and Bad Bunny
9. “BOP” — DaBaby
10. “In The Party” — Flo Milli
11. “F&MU” — Kehlani
12. “Rock With You” — Micheal Jackson
13. “BLACK PARADE” — Beyoncé
14. “Weak” — Flo Milli
And here’s the completed playlist on Amazon Music for your enjoyment until next week, y’all: