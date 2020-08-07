TGIF Playlist: Party In The Living Room

TGIF Ignacia Fulcher is a Commerce Editor with an absurd love of music, culture, and beauty. If you have any fire jams you think she should listen to, shoot her an email. Prev Next View All

3 Months Free | Amazon Music Unlimited



Today’s TGIF Playlist was inspired by rooftop parties and twerking freely during the summer—both of which were canceled because of COVID-19. But, just because we can’t twerk with our girls during brunch, doesn’t mean we can’t get down in the privacy of our own homes. So enjoy the upbeat bops, I know I will. Make sure to tune into Amazon Music Unlimited for the full version. They’re still doing 3 months of FREE listens!

Advertisement

1. “WAP” — Cardi B. ft. Megan Thee Stallion

2. “Big Momma Thang” — Lil Kim ft. Jay-Z

3. “Nice For What” — Drake

4. “Sum Bout U” — 645AR ft. FKA Twigs

5. “MOOD 4 EVA” — Beyoncé ft. Jay-z, Childish Gambino, and Oumou Sangaré

6. “GREECE” — DJ Khalid ft. Drake

7. “My Oasis” — Sam Smith ft. Burna Boy

8. “UN DIA” — J. Balvin ft. Tainy, Dua Lip, and Bad Bunny

9. “BOP” — DaBaby

10. “In The Party” — Flo Milli

11. “F&MU” — Kehlani

12. “Rock With You” — Micheal Jackson

13. “BLACK PARADE” — Beyoncé

14. “Weak” — Flo Milli

And here’s the completed playlist on Amazon Music for your enjoyment until next week, y’all: