It's all consuming.
ShopSubscribe
It's all consuming.
Commerce Content is independent of Editorial and Advertising, and if you buy something through our posts, we may get a small share of the sale. Click here for more.
TGIF

TGIF Playlist: Daydreaming

Ignacia
Filed to:TGIF
TGIFTGI Fridays
21
Save
3 Months Free | Amazon Music Unlimited
3 Months Free | Amazon Music Unlimited
Image: Lechon Kirb (Unsplash)
TGIFIgnacia Fulcher is a Commerce Editor with an absurd love of music, culture, and beauty. If you have any fire jams you think she should listen to, shoot her an email.
PrevNextView All

3 Months Free | Amazon Music Unlimited

Thank goodness it’s Friday. Because the days all blend together, I thought that Thursday was indeed Friday, but my co-workers informed me that I was wrong. All of this inspired a daydreaming theme for this week’s TGIF playlist. Here you’ll find tons of bops that’ll get your mind running in a good way, with good thoughts. Make sure to tune into Amazon Music Unlimited for the full version. They’re still doing 3 months of FREE listens.

Advertisement

1. “Daydreaming” — Paramore

Illustration for article titled TGIF Playlist: Daydreaming
Image: Atlantic Recordings

2. “Fantasy” — Mariah Carey

Illustration for article titled TGIF Playlist: Daydreaming
Image: Columbia Records
Advertisement

3. “Skyline To” — Frank Ocean

Illustration for article titled TGIF Playlist: Daydreaming
Image: Boys Don’t Cry

4. “Day Dreaming” — Aretha Franklin

Illustration for article titled TGIF Playlist: Daydreaming
Image: Atlantic Recordings

5. “Thinkin Bout You” — Frank Ocean

Illustration for article titled TGIF Playlist: Daydreaming
Image: The Island Def Jam Music Group

6. “911 / Mr. Lonely” — Tyler, The Creator ft. Frank Ocean

Illustration for article titled TGIF Playlist: Daydreaming
Image: Columbia Records
Advertisement

7. “BLEACH” — BROCKHAMPTON

Illustration for article titled TGIF Playlist: Daydreaming
Image: Question Everything, Inc/ Empire

8. “The Rain (Supa Dupa Fly)” — Missy Elliot

Illustration for article titled TGIF Playlist: Daydreaming
Image: Elecktra Entertainment Group / Warner
Advertisement

9. “Rooting for My Baby” — Miley Cyrus

Illustration for article titled TGIF Playlist: Daydreaming
Image: RCA Records

10. “Feels Like We Only Go Backwards” — Tame Impala

Illustration for article titled TGIF Playlist: Daydreaming
Image: Modular Recordings
Advertisement

11. “The Difference” — Flume ft. Tori y Moi

Illustration for article titled TGIF Playlist: Daydreaming
Image: Future Classic

12. “Warm Winds” — SZA ft. Isaiah Rashad

Illustration for article titled TGIF Playlist: Daydreaming
Image: Top Dawg Entertainment
Advertisement

13. “Moon River” — Frank Ocean

Illustration for article titled TGIF Playlist: Daydreaming
Image: Blonded

And here’s the completed playlist on Amazon Music for your enjoyment:

Advertisement

Until next week, everyone.

Advertisement
Ignacia

Commerce Editor. Brooklyn born, Long Island raised. Black and Latina. Obsessed with skincare and '90s R&B. Actually went to Journalism school. Cares about social justice and Black writers.

Share This Story

Get our newsletter

More from The Inventory

Today Only, Save up to 50% on Used Games at GameStop

Ensure a Secure, Private Internet: The Best VPN Deals

10 Must-Have Accessories for Your New MacBook Pro

Pre-order Cyberpunk 2077 on PC for $45