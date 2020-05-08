TGIF Playlist: Daydreaming

3 Months Free | Amazon Music Unlimited
Thank goodness it’s Friday. Because the days all blend together, I thought that Thursday was indeed Friday, but my co-workers informed me that I was wrong. All of this inspired a daydreaming theme for this week’s TGIF playlist. Here you’ll find tons of bops that’ll get your mind running in a good way, with good thoughts. Make sure to tune into Amazon Music Unlimited for the full version. They’re still doing 3 months of FREE listens.
1. “Daydreaming” — Paramore
2. “Fantasy” — Mariah Carey
3. “Skyline To” — Frank Ocean
4. “Day Dreaming” — Aretha Franklin
5. “Thinkin Bout You” — Frank Ocean
6. “911 / Mr. Lonely” — Tyler, The Creator ft. Frank Ocean
7. “BLEACH” — BROCKHAMPTON
8. “The Rain (Supa Dupa Fly)” — Missy Elliot
9. “Rooting for My Baby” — Miley Cyrus
10. “Feels Like We Only Go Backwards” — Tame Impala
11. “The Difference” — Flume ft. Tori y Moi
12. “Warm Winds” — SZA ft. Isaiah Rashad
13. “Moon River” — Frank Ocean
And here’s the completed playlist on Amazon Music for your enjoyment:
Until next week, everyone.