TGIF Playlist: Daydreaming

3 Months Free Image : Lechon Kirb ( Unsplash

TGIF Ignacia Fulcher is a Commerce Editor with an absurd love of music, culture, and beauty. If you have any fire jams you think she should listen to, shoot her an email. Prev Next View All

3 Months Free | Amazon Music Unlimited

Thank goodness it’s Friday. Because the days all blend together, I thought that Thursday was indeed Friday, but my co-workers informed me that I was wrong. All of this inspired a daydreaming theme for this week’s TGIF playlist. Here you’ll find tons of bops that’ll get your mind running in a good way, with good thoughts. Make sure to tune into Amazon Music Unlimited for the full version. They’re still doing 3 months of FREE listens.



Advertisement

1. “Daydreaming” — Paramore

Image : Atlantic Recordings

2. “Fantasy” — Mariah Carey

Image : Columbia Records

Advertisement

3. “Skyline To” — Frank Ocean

Image : Boys Don’t Cry

4. “Day Dreaming” — Aretha Franklin

Image : Atlantic Recordings

Back in Stock, the Wolford Care Mask Will Keep You Comfortable and... Read on The Inventory

5. “Thinkin Bout You” — Frank Ocean

Image : The Island Def Jam Music Group

6. “911 / Mr. Lonely” — Tyler, The Creator ft. Frank Ocean

Image : Columbia Records

Advertisement

7. “BLEACH” — BROCKHAMPTON

Image : Question Everything, Inc/ Empire

8. “The Rain (Supa Dupa Fly)” — Missy Elliot

Image : Elecktra Entertainment Group / Warner

Advertisement

9. “Rooting for My Baby” — Miley Cyrus

Image : RCA Records

10. “Feels Like We Only Go Backwards” — Tame Impala

Image : Modular Recordings

Advertisement

11. “The Difference” — Flume ft. Tori y Moi

Image : Future Classic

12. “Warm Winds” — SZA ft. Isaiah Rashad

Image : Top Dawg Entertainment

Advertisement

13. “Moon River” — Frank Ocean

Image : Blonded

And here’s the completed playlist on Amazon Music for your enjoyment:

Advertisement

Until next week, everyone.

