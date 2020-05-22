TGIF Playlist: Alt R&B

3 Months Free | Amazon Music Unlimited
Thank goodness it’s Friday. It’s Memorial Day weekend, which means most of y’all will be BBQ-ing with your family or designated quarantine squad. What better soundtrack to celebrate with than Alt R&B? It’s like R&B, but alternative! You can sit back and jam to Ms. SZA, FKA Twigs, Thundercat, and more. Make sure to tune into Amazon Music Unlimited for the full version. They’re still doing 3 months of FREE listens.
1. “Biking (Solo)” — Frank Ocean
2. “holy terrain” — FKA twigs ft. Future
3. “Too Much” — Sampha
4. “Two Weeks” — FKA twigs
5. “Garden (Say It Like Dat)” — SZA
6. “Them Changes” — Thundercat
7. “CPR” — Summer Walker
8. “Hallucinations” — dvsn
9. “Ascension” — Jhené Aiko ft. Brandy
10. “It Gets Better (With Time)” — The Internet
11. “Don’t Touch My Hair” — Solange
12. “Can I” — Kehlani ft. Tory Lanez
And here’s the completed playlist on Amazon Music for your enjoyment:
Until next week, everyone.