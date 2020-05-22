TGIF Playlist: Alt R&B

3 Months Free Image : Marcela Laskoski ( Unsplash )

3 Months Free | Amazon Music Unlimited

Thank goodness it’s Friday. It’s Memorial Day weekend, which means most of y’all will be BBQ-ing with your family or designated quarantine squad. What better soundtrack to celebrate with than Alt R&B? It’s like R&B, but alternative! You can sit back and jam to Ms. SZA, FKA Twigs, Thundercat, and more. Make sure to tune into Amazon Music Unlimited for the full version. They’re still doing 3 months of FREE listens.

1. “Biking (Solo)” — Frank Ocean

Image : Blonded

2. “holy terrain” — FKA twigs ft. Future

Image : Young Turks Recordings LTD

3. “Too Much” — Sampha

Image : Young Turks Recordings LTD

4. “Two Weeks” — FKA twigs

Image : Young Turks Recordings LTD

5. “Garden (Say It Like Dat)” — SZA

Image : RCA Records

6. “Them Changes” — Thundercat

Image : Brainfeeder

7. “CPR” — Summer Walker

Image : Interscope Records

8. “Hallucinations” — dvsn

Image : OVO Sound/ Warner Records

9. “Ascension” — Jhené Aiko ft. Brandy

Image : Def Jam Recordings

10. “It Gets Better (With Time)” — The Internet

Image : Columbia Records

11. “Don’t Touch My Hair” — Solange

Image : Columbia Records

12. “Can I” — Kehlani ft. Tory Lanez

Image : Atlantic Records

And here’s the completed playlist on Amazon Music for your enjoyment:

Until next week, everyone.

