TGIF Playlist: Alt R&B

Ignacia
Image: Marcela Laskoski (Unsplash)
Thank goodness it’s Friday. It’s Memorial Day weekend, which means most of y’all will be BBQ-ing with your family or designated quarantine squad. What better soundtrack to celebrate with than Alt R&B? It’s like R&B, but alternative! You can sit back and jam to Ms. SZA, FKA Twigs, Thundercat, and more. Make sure to tune into Amazon Music Unlimited for the full version. They’re still doing 3 months of FREE listens.

1. “Biking (Solo)” — Frank Ocean

Illustration for article titled TGIF Playlist: Alt RB
Image: Blonded

2. “holy terrain” — FKA twigs ft. Future

Illustration for article titled TGIF Playlist: Alt RB
Image: Young Turks Recordings LTD
3. “Too Much” — Sampha

Illustration for article titled TGIF Playlist: Alt RB
Image: Young Turks Recordings LTD

4. “Two Weeks” — FKA twigs

Illustration for article titled TGIF Playlist: Alt RB
Image: Young Turks Recordings LTD

5. “Garden (Say It Like Dat)” — SZA

Illustration for article titled TGIF Playlist: Alt RB
Image: RCA Records

6. “Them Changes” — Thundercat

Illustration for article titled TGIF Playlist: Alt RB
Image: Brainfeeder
7. “CPR” — Summer Walker

Illustration for article titled TGIF Playlist: Alt RB
Image: Interscope Records

8. “Hallucinations” — dvsn

Illustration for article titled TGIF Playlist: Alt RB
Image: OVO Sound/ Warner Records
9. “Ascension” — Jhené Aiko ft. Brandy

Illustration for article titled TGIF Playlist: Alt RB
Image: Def Jam Recordings

10. “It Gets Better (With Time)” — The Internet

Illustration for article titled TGIF Playlist: Alt RB
Image: Columbia Records
11. “Don’t Touch My Hair” — Solange

Illustration for article titled TGIF Playlist: Alt RB
Image: Columbia Records

12. “Can I” — Kehlani ft. Tory Lanez

Illustration for article titled TGIF Playlist: Alt RB
Image: Atlantic Records
And here’s the completed playlist on Amazon Music for your enjoyment:

Until next week, everyone.

Ignacia

Commerce Editor. Brooklyn born, Long Island raised. Black and Latina. Obsessed with skincare and '90s R&B. Actually went to Journalism school. Cares about social justice and Black writers.

