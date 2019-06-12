Photo: Helena Lopes (Unsplash)

Most of us have been there. You’ve had a few beverages, your mental pursestrings are loose, and you buy something that you probably wouldn’t have bought if you were totally sober. Basically every product on Earth is accessible on a rectangle that fits in your pocket now (with one-click ordering!), so frankly, it’s amazing it doesn’t happen more often.



But drunk purchases aren’t always bad purchases! (And for everything else, that’s what return policies are for!) Sometimes, they’re things you’ve researched and wanted to buy for a long time, and it just takes a little liquid courage to mash that Buy button. Sometimes they’re impulse buys from Instagram ads that you actually end up loving. For me, it was my “good camera,” an Olympus E-PL5 that I bought on Amazon after several beers about five years ago. I love the thing, and still use it to this day.

So we want to hear from you! What’s been your best drunk purchase that you didn’t regret the next day? The comments are officially open for happy hour.