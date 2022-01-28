Hot Target Utensil Set of 9 | $7 | Amazon | Promo Code 15RTPPNM

You’re not really supposed to use the word “cheap” when you’re marketing things, but I’m not Hot Target’s marketing department, and also I’m the Bad Boy of Kinja Deals, so I’m going to say it: this is a 15% discount on some already cheap kitchen things. Like, i t’s nine utensils for $7 after you put in promo code 15RTPPNM, and they’re already marked down to $8 to start with; no way else to describe that. That set includes three whisks, three silicon baking spatulas, and three silicon-tipped tongs, and all of them say “Hot Target” on them, so you would have that going for you. And if you only want tongs and you just don’t want to have all the extra crap, well, I guess you can buy only the tongs in this confusingly-priced set that’s somehow more expensive, at $10, than the tongs with everything else, even after you enter promo code 20BDFA2G. I’m serious, go look—they’re the exact same tongs, just by themselves and for more money . But hey, if you want to do that, fine, I’ll be over here whisking like three things at once.