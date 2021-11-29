Bissell SpinWave Wet and Dry Robotic Vacuum | 25% Off | Target



Vacuuming sucks. Mopping does too, although that doesn’t lend itself to puns as easily. At any rate, you can get the Bissell SpinWave Wet and Dry Robotic Vacuum for just $300 at Target right now. That’s 25% off its usual price, and you’ll want to jump on it before the Cyber Monday deal goes the way of the dinosaur. You can control the robotic vacuum via app, which is convenient as heck already, but the best part is that you can schedule cleanings in advance through it too. There are no gross bags to dump and virtually nothing you ned to do other than press play. Or whatever button it is that you press. I’m still using a hand vacuum, like an idiot.