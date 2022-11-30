We may earn a commission from links on this page.

Tech Gifts Under $100 | Amazon



Finding the right gift can be challenging. Some people aren’t very vocal about what they want and if they are, they usually just buy it for themselves. We want to make shopping less stressful for you by gathering some tech gift ideas together that anyone would find useful. And the best part is they’re all under $100 so you won’t break the bank shopping for them either.

Make sure your friend or loved on is never without phone or laptop battery with the help of the USB-C power bank from Anker. It can charge an iPhone 13 to 50% in just 30 minutes.

Turn any wall into a movie theater with this portable mini projector that can easily fit in a purse or backpack.

Stay productive with a portable monitor to double your screen space even when working on the go.



This 11-in-1 docking station contains two 4K HDMI ports, three USB 31. ports, three USB 2.0 ports, one USB C PD charging port, a VGA port, an ethernet port, and an audio/mic 2-in-1 port.

The Turtle Beach Recon Cloud may be the best third-party controller available for Xbox games. It has a number of audio controls to balance gameplay sounds against voice chat, can prop your phone up to play cloud games via Bluetooth, or be plugged in to play Xbox games on your console (or games on PC).

These adaptive noise-canceling headphones can provide 40 hours of playtime. That’s 40 hours in a row your loved one can be jamming out to the season 2 theme song from The White Lotus.



Gift your loved one a video doorbell so they always tell it’ s you who’s at the door and decide whether or not they want to answer it from the comfort of their couch.

Amazon Alexa speakers make for a wonderful gift. It’s endlessly entertaining to be able to ask Alexa to start playing your favorite song like, oh I don’t know, perhaps the season 2 theme song from The White Lotus.