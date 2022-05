Makeblock mBot Neo | $110 | Amazon

Teaching kids things is important, but not always easy, which is why toys that can teach are such a boon. This Makeblock mBot Neo is down to $110 today, and not only do you get to put it together in the first place , but using a mobile app you can control it too. It helps children learn about basic mechanics and programming, and you end up with a funky little remote-controlled car at the need of it, which is a pretty nice end point.