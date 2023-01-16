It's all consuming.
Send us a tip!ShopSubscribe
We may earn a commission from links on this page.
It's all consuming.
Beauty & Health

Tatcha’s Dewy Skin Cream Is the Silkiest Moisturizer Around

For priming your face pre-makeup, or for combating winter dryness at night.

By
Erin O'Brien
Alerts
We may earn a commission from links on this page.
Tatcha Dewy Skin Cream | $68 | Tatcha
Tatcha Dewy Skin Cream | $68 | Tatcha
Graphic: Erin O’Brien

Tatcha Dewy Skin Cream | $68 | Tatcha

There is no other moisturizer like Tatcha’s Dewy Skin Cream. Zero! Nothin’! The texture alone is a marvel: it’s balmy at first, but soft as it sinks in. Because it boasts Okinawa algae and hyaluronic acid as ingredients, the Dewy Skin Cream is the ultra-hydrating solution to winter dryness. It works just as well as a night cream as it does as pre-makeup prep, since it leaves skin silky and dewy. Though tempting to slather yourself in the richness of Tatcha to combat winter dryness, the instructions say a “pearl-sized” amount will do. You know what size pearls are, right? This bestseller leaves your skin gorgeous and glowy, even in the dead of winter. Experience it for yourself.

Watch
00:48
Now playing
My Cat Loves This 30-Pack of Sparkly Balls More Than She Loves Me
August 15, 2019
LifestyleBeauty & Health