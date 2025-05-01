Target’s Mother’s Day Gift Event Is Live Now With Tons of Gifts Starting at Just $5

Mother’s Day is coming up fast, but Target’s got you covered with a wide selection of gifts that are both meaningful and budget-friendly. From now through May 11, you can shop Mother’s Day gifts starting at just $5, with curated finds ranging from beauty and home goods to cozy loungewear, tech accessories, and more. Whether you’re buying for Mom, Grandma, or a mother figure in your life, Target’s made it easy to find something she’ll love without breaking the bank.

Mother’s Day Gift Hub | Target

Start with the Mother’s Day Gift Hub, which features everything from self-care staples and wellness picks to on-trend kitchen gadgets and sentimental keepsakes. There’s something for every kind of mom, whether she’s a homebody, a foodie, or a fan of all things cozy.

Looking for something a little different? The Unique Gifts section is where you’ll find unexpected surprises like artisan-inspired candles, stylish accessories, personalized finds, and creative gift sets that feel anything but last-minute.

Want to score the best deals while you’re at it? Check out the Top Mother’s Day Deals page, where you can save on everything from spa kits and skincare to small appliances and tech gifts. There are markdowns across all categories, so you can check everyone off your list and still stay on budget.

Whether you’re planning ahead or need a last-minute gift that ships fast, Target has something for every kind of mom—and every kind of budget. Shop now through May 11 to make sure your pick arrives in time.