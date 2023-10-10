Target, Best Buy, Samsung, Nike, Lenovo, and More Are Running Anti-Prime Day Sales

This month brings an array of exciting deals that you shouldn’t pass up. Furniture enthusiasts can rejoice as they’ll find uniquely curated pieces offered at up to 30% off. Tech aficionados will love the early holiday specials with short but sweet flash sales on a variety of electronic items. Fitness freaks and fashionistas are also catered for with up to 60% off on trendy, designer active wear. Art lovers and entertainment buffs can save up to $800 on a sleek, art-inspired television. For those in need of a tech upgrade, there’s a special two-day sale on high quality, performance-driven laptops. Seize these deals before they’re gone and check out the items below for more details.

Target’s Knocking Up to 30% Off Furniture Prices All Month Long

If you have one or several rooms in your house or apartment that are in dire need of a new look, look no further than Target. Starting today you can take up to 30% off furniture at Target.com from now until Oct. 28. This online-only event covers every room in the house, so that beat-up old kitchen table or love seat can finally head to the curb and make room for brand-new replacements.

48 Hour Flash Sale: Get Ready for the Holidays Early at Best Buy

Perfectly timed for all the early birds out there, the next 48 hours are filled with hundreds of deals at Best Buy on everything from laptops to appliances. Need a new pair of headphones? Take $120 off the Bose Headphones 700 for ultimate noise-canceling. Need a new sleek gaming laptop? For the next 48 hours only, take $400 off the 2023 16” Lenovo Legion Slim for a balance between work and play anywhere you go at a knockout price. Make sure to take a look at extra savings only for Best Buy Members while you’re there to get the most out of this flash sale.

Nike Is Slashing Prices by up to 60% on Shoes, Clothes and More

We love a sale that has something for everyone — and by that standard, Nike always delivers. Right now, they’re slashing up to 60% off the price of shoes, clothes, accessories, and more for all their customers (that means styles for men, women, and anybody who prefers unisex, as well as kids). And as usual, the sale includes thousands of items, so you’re sure to find something that will complete your wardrobe this fall. Just use the promo code ULTIMATE to get the discounts.

Art on Display: Up to $800 Off The Frame TV By Samsung

A blank, lifeless TV can be an eyesore or simply too dull for a lively room. Break out of the mold with The Frame TV from Samsung now up to $800 off until 10/15. The sleek frame is completely customizable, so you can change the design and style of the minimalist wood enclosure to your heart’s content. Enter Art Mode where motion settings display art only when you’re in the room to save on energy, and you can easily switch to portrait mode for different artworks. The Frame TV even includes a solar charging remote, making it one of the most fully-featured smart TVs we’ve ever seen.

Flash Sale Alert! Lenovo’s Anti-Prime Sale Is 48 Hours of Hot Laptop Deals

Lenovo would like you to know that not every great sale this week is part of Amazon Prime Big Deal Days. In case you missed the message, their 48-hour flash sale launching today is called the Anti-Prime Sale, and the savings on laptops and accessories are huge. If you’re tired of your laggy old laptop, today and tomorrow are ... um ... prime opportunities to score a new one.

This article was generated by an AI engine which may produce inaccurate information.