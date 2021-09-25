Ashers Elevated Absorbent Underwear | $35 - $44 | Tampon Tribe



We are all striving to do our part and be more sustainable. Companies like Tampon Tribe are doing that and coming up with new products to help in that effort. This week they launched their Ashers Elevated Absorbent Underwear. Each of these super comfy styles takes care of your body and mother earth without harm .

Advertisement

You can pick from Cute Bikini, Soft Boyshort, Comfy Cotton, Stylish Hipster, and High-Waist Luxe. These were designed right in the USA by people who know the needs of those who get periods. Ashers are next level for period/leak protection. All the styles are made from modal organic cotton and are guaranteed to stay in place to keep you dry. No sweat on accidents now . Each is treated with non-toxic, chemical-free, and EPA-listed SilverClear. This means Ashers are antimicrobial, anti-bacterial, and anti-odor, which every pair of underoos could use. These beautifully constructed pairs let you rest easy because you keep your body safe and the environment cleaner. So fresh and so clean, clean.