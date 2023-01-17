It's all consuming.
Take Your Video Calls to the Next Level With the Apple Studio Display for $100 off

Save 6% on the premiere Apple Studio Display over at Amazon.

Joe Tilleli
The Apple Studio Display is the ultimate monitor to conduct your video conferences and Zoom calls. The 27" display has a 5K Retina screen and can produce bright and vivid colors for perfect clarity. It’s equipped with a 12MP ultra-wide camera and a studio-quality three-mic array to ensure your voice comes across crystal clear. It creates an impressive and immersive listening experience thanks to its built-in six-speaker sound system. Right now, Amazon has the Apple Studio Display for $100 off.

