Take Your Music Anywhere: The Anker Soundcore 2 Speaker is Just $28 at Amazon

ByBrittany Vincent
Want to listen to your favorite songs on the go but don't want to spend an arm and a leg? The Anker Soundcore 2 Portable Speaker is a compact and versatile choice that actually sounds good. No, seriously. Right now, you can head over to Amazon to get the Anker Soundcore 2 for just $28, down from its usual $45. That’s a 38% discount, saving you $17.

Anker Soundcore 2 Portable Speaker | $28 | Amazon

One of the speaker's most appealing features is its incredible battery life. While Anker advertises up to 24 hours of playback, even independent tests show it can easily last around 15 hours on a single charge. This means you can take it on a weekend trip or to the park without worrying about finding an outlet. It supports wireless streaming via Bluetooth but also includes an aux input for a wired connection.

The Soundcore 2 is also built to last. It has an IPX7 water-resistance rating, so it can easily handle rain, splashes, or even a brief drop in water, making it perfect for the beach or poolside. The rubberized exterior helps protect it from everyday bumps, and the controls are refreshingly straightforward—just power, volume, play/pause, and Bluetooth.

For its size, the sound quality is solid. You'll get clear vocals and decent bass, though if you're looking for window-rattling lows, you might find it a bit modest. Still, for casual listening, workouts, or travel, this speaker delivers significant value for its tiny price tag.

Just be quick to grab, because some of these Amazon deals don't always last long.

Buy at Amazon


