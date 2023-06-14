If you’re interested in an authentic replacement dock for your Nintendo Switch, look no further. This 3-in-1 docking station is lightweight and travel-friendly with a 5-out-of-5 rating on StackSocial. And now, the site is offering a new price of $20, or 16 percent off. (Amazon even beats that at $17, or 32 percent off.)

3-in-1 Nintendo Switch Docking Station | $20 | StackSocial

3-in-1 Nintendo Switch Docking Station | $17 | Amazon

The specs and reviews are solid, making this a no-brainer. The dock offers high resolution and easy access for accessories. “Love the compactness of this and can take it wherever I go throughout the house, in the car or wherever I may be,” wrote one reviewer. Another said it helped them use AR glasses with their Switch — “p lus, having a low profile, easily transportable dock to take on trips means that my gaming can continue even when I’m away from home.” Check out this docking station now and save up to 32 percent.