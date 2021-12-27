JoyJolt Glassware Sets | $10 | Macy’s

Before we ring in the new year with things designed to help us improve ourselves, you might need a little something to wash down the sour taste left in your mouth from 2021. In that case, regardless of your preferred poison, Macy’s has a slate of glasses to store your finest boozes that are all on sale for just $10. Whether you need a two-pack of whiskey glasses, a sextet of shot glasses, or a set of four wine glasses, Macy’s has reduced prices on its glasswares by as much as $55. They’re dishwasher-safe, too, so you don’t have to worry about scrubbing ‘em down when you’re too hungover to stand.