Outdoors

Take Your Baby Off Road With This All-Terrain Stroller Wagon for 38% off

Save $154 on a stroller wagon you can take anywhere.

Joe Tilleli
All-Terrain Stroller Wagon | $246 | Amazon

Take the kiddos out and about with this Evenflo Xplore stroller. Two children can comfortably sit face to face as you push or pull them across pavement, gravel, dirt, grass, sand, and more. The all-terrain wheel gives you the freedom to take it anywhere. The adjustable sun-shielding canopies can keep the kids’ skin safe from harmful rays and there’s plenty of storage built in to carry your water bottles, diaper bags, and more. Available in three different color combinations, you can pick up your own stroller wagon for 38% off at Amazon.

