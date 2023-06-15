If you’ve been contemplating getting a new TV, now is the time. Samsung is offering major discounts across its entire line of award-winning sets for Father’s Day, including up to $800 off The Frame. (That’s the uber-popular slim-profile TV that mimics framed art when you aren’t using it.) They’re also taking up to $500 off their Neo QLED 4K TVs and 8K TVs and up to $3,000 (!) off The Terrace outdoor TV, which you can watch in direct sunlight — perfect for dads who want to relax in front of the TV outside.

Samsung’s The Frame TV | Up to $800 off | Samsung

There’s a reason Samsung has been rated the world’s number-one TV brand for nearly 20 years. Their televisions are known for their reliability and best-in-class specs, including fantastic clarity and color display. The designs (we’re thinking especially of The Frame here) are cutting-edge in the industry. And as usual, Samsung’s discounts are fantastic, and depending on the TV, include additional special offers like free accessories or installation. Samsung’s TV sale is happening now for a limited time in honor of Father’s Day, so don’t wait — save up to $800 off The Frame, up to $3,000 off The Terrace, and more ASAP.