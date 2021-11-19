Up to 58% Off Energizer Headlamps and Flashlights | Amazon



How’s your end of the world shelter prep going? It could probably be better. Or if not your apocalypse preparedness, then at least your emergency response kit. You can amp that up starting today with up to 58% off Energizer Headlamps and Flashlights on Amazon. Worried about the power going out? You can pick up an Energizer LED Rechargeable Headlamp for just $15. There’s also a heavy-duty $10 Energizer Tactical Flashlight, and it comes with batteries, in case your dad hasn’t randomly given you a pack this year. And while we still have access to indoor energy, you may as well charge up your 3-pack of emergency LED flashlights in an outlet. All jokes aside, this is great stuff to have on hand in case of emergencies, climate or otherwise. Until that happens, the headlamp is probably nice for reading in bed when the lightswitch is all the way over there.