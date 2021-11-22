Up to 43% Off PetSafe CozyUp Folding Pet Steps | Amazon



There are so many reasons dogs can’t get on couches: Laziness! Little legs! They are older than they used to be, and you just don’t want to admit it! If you’re tired of scooping up your pooch and putting them on the seat next to you, pick up a set of PetSafe CozyUp Folding Pet Steps on Amazon. Three of their models are up to 43% off right now, which is more than enough reason to give your four-legged friend a false sense of independence. The XL Pet Steps are down to $60, and designed for dogs up to 200 lbs. The standard size in grey or in beige is $36 and just as cute. All three models come with built-in no-slip pads to make it easier on your pooch to do their thing, and the side rails ensure stability, no matte what you put the set up against. They’re also meant to travel with you, which means you can too bring your dog to Thanksgiving this year.