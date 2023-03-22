It's all consuming.
We may earn a commission from links on this page.
Take Up to $150 off Vertagear’s St. Patrick’s Day Sale

Trick out your gaming setup with a bit of extra luck.

Erin O'Brien
Take up to $150 off gaming chairs and LED accessories at Vertagear.
Photo: Vertagear

The St. Patrick’s Day luck hasn’t run out! Vertagear’s St. Patrick’s Day sale is still kicking, with up to $150 off chairs and LED accessories to give your setup a little extra oomph. These chairs have superior lumbar support that relaxes any tension—whether you’re gaming or simply working from home.

Up to $150 Off | Vertagear

The brand’s RGB LED kits slide seamlessly into their chairs, and sync to audio for some wild effects. Those lights are best paired with the on-sale PL4800 model, which is truly the most supportive chairs in the game. That memory foam and cushy VertaAir seat prevent back problems before they happen. Lucky you!

