Phantom & Mavic Film School for DJI Drones | $40 | StackSocial



Ever watching your favorite show or movie or music video and wonder how some of those aerial shots are achieved? Looking to get into the game yourself? Phantom & Mavic Film School for DJI Drones has for you 40 hours of comprehensive videography courses on how to shoot awesome aerial footage. Over 7 course comprising of 225 lessons, you will become an expert in getting the perfect aerial shot on your drone. Normally priced at a combined value of $1400, you can now get it for only $40. You’ll get access to the following courses/files :

Shoot Like a Pro The Easy Way - 7 Killer Shots, Photography Class & Much More

9 New Killer Shots (Including 360 Pano’s), Aerial Virtual Tours, Time-Lapse, Tilt-Shift & More

7 New Killer Shots Including Railcam, Large Format Pano’s, 3D Aerial Models & More

Master How To Fly Your DJI Drone with Beginner, Intermediate & Advanced Lessons, and More

Learn How To Get The Most Out of Adobe Premiere Pro & DaVinci Resolve To Edit Stunning Aerial Videos

Learn How To Create & Simulate Amazing DJI Drone Shots in Google Earth

The Litchi & Killer Shots Handbooks in a Handy Downloadable PDF

So start shooting from the clouds above today for only $40 at StackSocial.