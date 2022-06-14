Dual 4K Camera & One-Button 360° Flip Drone | $140 | StackSocial



Take some beautiful aerial shots of your next hike or outdoor adventure. The Dual 4K Camera & One-Button 360° Flip Drone is capable of 50x zoom to see far and clear and supports a mobile companion app that can be used to view and control its flight route. With a touch of your finger, you can draw the course you like on the mobile app; then let the drone fly through that course automatically. The cameras are capable of 4K video to capture beautifully the gorgeous surroundings you find yourself in. StackSocial has the drone for 44% off its original price.