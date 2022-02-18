Microsoft Flight Simulator (Xbox Series X)| $48 | Amazon

One of the best-looking games to date, Microsoft Flight Simulator, has made its way to the Xbox Series X. Though, now it is time for the folks making it to give us what we want. Put a dang banshee in your plane sim, Microsoft. They’ve already put the jets from Top Gun in the game, but that isn’t what we want. We want a covenant banshee. If the lack of a banshee doesn’t push you away, you can go ahead and buy the game for the Xbox Series X for just $48. Also available with Game Pass.

This story was originally published by Joe Tilleli on 06/29/2021 and updated with new information on 02/18/2022.