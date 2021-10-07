Garnier SkinActive Micellar Cleansing Water (2-Pack) | $11 | Amazon



If you wear makeup on a regular basis, you probably also take it off, or so I hope. If you’re still using makeup wipes that tug and pull at your skin, that’s not the way to go. Here, I promise you’re going to have a better time with this 2-pack of Garnier SkinActive Micellar Cleansing Water, which is just $11 right now at Amazon. You can use it as a face wash in the morning and a makeup remover at night. The micelles in the water easily wash away dirt, makeup, and excess oil like a magnet. You don’ t have to rub your face hard or press too firmly to pull on that delicate undereye skin to get your makeup to come loose. Just swipe and go, and stop wishing your makeup wipes were just a little wetter. This is a great and easy way to start the day or take the day off. Trust me, I actually use micellar water all the time, and you’re going to want to keep a bottle on hand. It’s super nice. Two is even better.