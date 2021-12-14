StackSocial Personal Finance Bundle | Pay What You Want | StackSocial

Debt and uncertainty can be crushing, and all-too-pervasive, features of modern life in a capitalist society, but there are ways out for those with the dedication and know-how, and if you don’t know where to start, this pay-what-you want personal finance course bundle from StackSocial is a good choice. For the next two days, you can do what I assume a personal finance guru would tell you to, and pay nothing for 6 courses, or you can beat whatever the current average price is ($16 as of this writing, but it appears to change every 15 minutes) and get all 8 courses. Courses range from simple budgeting to teaching you how to invest your money, and I stopped mid sentence there to go buy it myself, because I don’t understand investments at all and part of my problem is I’m willing to throw 16 bucks at anything, because anything under $20 is imaginary to my stupid brain, so I might as well throw it at something that will probably teach me to cut that shit out.