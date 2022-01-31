R2-D2 Tamagotchi (Hologram Blue) | $16 | Amazon

R2-D2 Tamagotchi (Classic White) | $20 | Amazon



Yeah, that’s right. R2-D2 is now a Tamagotchi and he needs you to be his mom or dad. He needs to be charged and cleaned every day and entertained by putting out fires or playing holochess. If you neglect your android child for too long, the Jawas will take him away. These are jokes I’m writing to be witty. Stright up, Jawas will kidnap your robot son if you neglect him. The R2-D2 Tamagotchi is available in either the white classic color or blue hologram color, but the blue version is on sale for just $16. You can get the white for the standard $20.

This story was originally published by Joe Tilleli on 08/04/2021 and updated with new information on 01/31/2022.