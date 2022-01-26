Tile Mate (2020) 4-Pack | $40 | Target

Tile recently refreshed its line of Bluetooth trackers with newer, longer-range, higher-volume, and more water-resistant units, but it’s not like that immediately vaporized all their old stock, and you get to benefit from that! The older Tile Mate, which still retains the former, more rigidly-square design, is on sale right now at Target, at $40 for a Tile Mate 4-Pack—that’s nearly half off (and, notably, only $15 more than a single new Tile Mate, and $10 more than a single Apple AirTag).

If you’ve never messed with a Tile, here’s the skinny: it’s a tiny Bluetooth device that you can put on your keys, water bottle, backpack, or whatever, and when you misplace it, instead of wandering around your house and making dumb jokes to your spouse about calling your keys, you can actually kind of do that with the Tile app. Provided you’re within 200 feet of the Tile Mate, it’ll ring, and you can find your stuff!