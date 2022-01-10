Hastar Negative Ion Hair Straightening Brush | $30 | Amazon | Clip Coupon | Promo Code 201NV76X

Y’all, I’m a complete convert. When Hastar offered me a sample of its negative ion hair straightening brush, I figured I’d receive a hair dryer-straightener combo, which always works well on my hair but leaves me with a lot of fluff and dry hair for days. But what I received was so much better.

First, a little about me and my hair. I have quite curly hair, and I generally subscribe to the Curly Girl Method (but I break some rules sometimes). That means I rarely wash my hair with shampoo, I almost never use heat, and I only brush it once every couple of weeks. That means that if I want straight hair, I usually dry my hair with a dryer, then flat iron it. It looks great for a day or so, then gets super greasy at the top (because of my co-wash regimen, probably) and super dead and frizzy at the bottom.

Here’s my hair with no product in it, air dried until completely dry. Apologies in advance for the terrible lighting in my second bathroom (peep the cute painting my grandma gave me, though).

As you can see, my hair is a bit fluffy with no product in it, which for me, means my curls will brush through without an issue. As such, I didn’t brush my hair before going at it with the Hastar brush. Instead, I just sectioned it and started going. Ten minutes later (yes, ten, I timed it), I had my ideal style of “straight” hair—a bit of wave for body (and because the waves will come back anyway, no matter what straightening method I use) and a soft, airy look that I can style using products later.

A few things I absolutely loved about using this brush:

It only took ten minutes. Usually, straightening my hair takes at least 30 minutes, plus another ten minutes of fussing with it so it lays right. I also didn’t get a sore arm even a little bit because this thing is super lightweight and the process was so fast.

It heated up in one minute and saved my settings. Do I really need to explain why this is awesome? I can just warm it up, fix a few fly-aways, and go. What a dream.

The cord doesn’t get twisted. Because the cord connects to the brush via a swivel, you don’t have to worry about getting the cord all twisted while you straighten. This also makes it easier to achieve the waves I have at the bottom of my hair, and you don’t have to do that annoying wrist flip to untangle yourself each time.

It didn’t cause a ton of fallout. Usually after I straighten my hair, I have a mess of fallen strands all over the bathroom floor and stuck to my flat iron. I was shocked that this brush only had a few hairs in it (which I cleaned out after it cooled down, per the instructions). And my floor was super clean! This is partially because I wasn’t brushing my hair with a round brush while straightening it, and partly because the heating element on this straightener doesn’t cause nearly as much breakage. More on that below.

It straightened my baby hairs without burning me. Every 2000s baby knows the struggle of trying to straighten those pesky baby hairs and suddenly, your whole bathroom smells like eggs and your baby hairs are sticking straight out of your head. The time for pin straight hair has passed, thank god, but if you have curly hair, your baby hairs are a dead giveaway. Because this brush uses negative ions and infrared technology to heat up, the bristles themselves don’t get super hot. In fact, the sides and back of the brush are just warm to the touch when it’s on the highest heat setting. Not only is this great for straightening baby hairs, which took a single brush through for me, but it also means you aren’t massively damaging your hair each time you straighten it. In fact, the negative ions can both protect your hair from heat and minimize static and dryness overall.

If you have hair that’s curlier, thicker, and kinkier than mine, you can rest assured that this thing won’t mess up your curl patterns. The negative ions work to heat the cuticle inside of your hair, rather than simply frying the outer layer (which is where that nasty smell comes from with some flat irons). That might mean you have a bit of fluff at first, like with mine, but a bit of product fixes that quickly. I actually used a very small amount of the curl cream I usually slather all over my head, and it smoothed out the look.

Are you sold yet? I honestly may never use a flat iron again, and with our exclusive discount code, you don’t have to either! Our readers can take an extra 20% off of this (already discounted) hair straightener, so you can snag this high-quality straightening brush for just $30 through this week. Our code 201NV76X expires on 1/14/2021, so act fast!