Apple Watch Series 7 (45mm, GPS) | $379 | Amazon



Fitness is the name of the game . Tracking that big ol’ blood-pumping organ in your chest helps you get a good read on your health. The Apple Watch Series 7 dives deep into your health in many ways. Not only can you answer calls and send texts on this watch, you can also track your workouts, see where you are lacking in sleep, and measure your heart rate . Who doesn’t want to track their beats-per-minute while going for a swim? It also has the most crack-resistant screen on an Apple watch yet . You don’t need a purse or wallet as long as you have this watch on and the store takes A pple P ay. This thing makes life a whole lot easier, and it looks good. Save $50 on your new wristwear today.