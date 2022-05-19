Allergies. Pets. Weird kid smells. There are so many reasons to get an air purifier. Oh, and I neglected to mention the global pandemic that’s made itself at home in our lives for the last two-plus years. At any rate, air purifiers are more than an Instagram-story-sponsored trend; they’re a healthy and vital part of improving your living (and working) environment. Before you get stressed out about needing one for the house before your next big cookout, I’m here to tell you that the Levoit Air Purifier Memorial Day Sale is fully on. Between now and May 30th, they’re offering 15% off their range of air purifiers, plus free shipping when you enter the code LMD2022 at checkout. (The discount applies to humidifiers, too, but this feels like more of an air purifier season.)
Not sure which one is the best one for you? Here are the air purifiers we suggest for a variety of home, lifestyles, and budgets:
Best for Desktops: Personal HEPA Air Purifier
If you’re in any type of shared environment—a dorm room, an apartment, a workspace—you know things can get ... musty. The Levoit Personal HEPA Air Purifier is a quick fix for that. Petite enough for a desk, coffee table, or nightstand, it offers a quiet and subtle way to remove pollutants from the air. It also records the installation of slash reminds you to change its filter, which is a perk.
Best Enhanced Choice: Tower Pro True HEPA Air Purifier
The Tower Pro True HEPA Air Purifier is not your mom’s air purifier. But it could be, if she would accept thoughtful gifts from you instead of insisting that she never needs anything. This large-and-in-charge model lives up to its name, coming up to about couch armrest-height with a sturdy presence. However: It’s well worth it. The Tower Pro True can cover up to 710 square feet. That’s a lot of space for removing even the tiniest air pollutants, all with a digital LED display, timer function, 3-stage filtration, automated quality updates, and multiple noise levels. If you’re looking for one investment piece to purify the maximum amount of space with the line’s signature tech, this is the one for you. Or your mom.
Best for Smaller Spaces: Core Mini Air Purifier
I live in a one-bedroom, and I love my Core Mini Air Purifier. I have it plugged in directly in front of the litter box, since the litter box is in my room, which is a weird choice but also the only way it made sense at the time I moved in. It’s ultra-quiet, traps odors, dust, and dander, and I recently found out that it offers an aromatherapy component as well. If you’re looking to clear pet or food odors, this is an ideal choice for bedrooms, smaller bathrooms, and kitchens.
Best for Tech-Savvy Homes: Core 400S Smart True HEPA Air Purifier
In the mood to obsessively monitor your space’s air quality? Then the Levoit Core 400S Smart True HEPA Air Purifier is the one for you. Its paired app allows users to access detailed information about the filtering process and the air’s overall quality in real-time. It can also be programmed for ultra-quiet sleep modes and synced with a smart assistant for voice control. Bacteria, mold, and airborne viruses are no match for it. There are laser sensors that continually monitor the air for unwanted particles. On top of that, this model uses trademarked VortexAir technology to improve your home’s air circulation in general.