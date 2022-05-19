Allergies. Pets. Weird kid smells. There are so many reasons to get an air purifier. Oh, and I neglected to mention the global pandemic that’s made itself at home in our lives for the last two-plus years. At any rate, air purifiers are more than an Instagram-story-sponsored trend; they’re a healthy and vital part of improving your living (and working) environment. Before you get stressed out about needing one for the house before your next big cookout, I’m here to tell you that the Levoit Air Purifier Memorial Day Sale is fully on. Between now and May 30th, they’re offering 15% off their range of air purifiers, plus free shipping when you enter the code LMD2022 at checkout. (The discount applies to humidifiers, too, but this feels like more of an air purifier season.)



Not sure which one is the best one for you? Here are the air purifiers we suggest for a variety of home, lifestyles, and budgets:

Advertisement

If you’re in any type of shared environment—a dorm room, an apartment, a workspace—you know things can get ... musty. The Levoit Personal HEPA Air Purifier is a quick fix for that. Petite enough for a desk, coffee table, or nightstand, it offers a quiet and subtle way to remove pollutants from the air. It also records the installation of slash reminds you to change its filter, which is a perk.



G/O Media may get a commission Save 15% Levoit Personal HEPA Air Purifier Inhale, exhale

Even if you can't stay chill at work, this personal air purifier keeps the air around you fresh as a daisy. Buy for $51 at Levoit Use the promo code LMD2022

G/O Media may get a commission Pre-order AnkerMake M5 3D Printer 5X Faster Printing and AI Camera

Print Time Cut by 70% | Smooth 0.1 mm Detail | Built-In AI Camera Monitoring | Multiple-Device Hub | Multi-Color and Material Kit Buy for $629 at Kickstarter Advertisement

The Tower Pro True HEPA Air Purifier is not your mom’s air purifier. But it could be, if she would accept thoughtful gifts from you instead of insisting that she never needs anything. This large-and-in-charge model lives up to its name, coming up to about couch armrest-height with a sturdy presence. However: It’s well worth it. The Tower Pro True can cover up to 710 square feet. That’s a lot of space for removing even the tiniest air pollutants, all with a digital LED display, timer function, 3-stage filtration, automated quality updates, and multiple noise levels. If you’re looking for one investment piece to purify the maximum amount of space with the line’s signature tech, this is the one for you. Or your mom.



G/O Media may get a commission Save 15% Levoit Tower Pro True HEPA Air Purifier They always say to invest in your health

Remove dust, danger, pollen, allergens, and other irritants from the air with an elegant tower that can do it all. Buy for $298 at Levoit Use the promo code LMD2022

Advertisement

I live in a one-bedroom, and I love my Core Mini Air Purifier. I have it plugged in directly in front of the litter box, since the litter box is in my room, which is a weird choice but also the only way it made sense at the time I moved in. It’s ultra-quiet, traps odors, dust, and dander, and I recently found out that it offers an aromatherapy component as well. If you’re looking to clear pet or food odors, this is an ideal choice for bedrooms, smaller bathrooms, and kitchens.



G/O Media may get a commission Save 15% Levoit Core Mini Air Purifier What litter box?

Place this classic air purifier in smaller rooms to help boost your health, regardless of what you get up to in there. Buy for $43 at Levoit Use the promo code LMD2022

Advertisement

In the mood to obsessively monitor your space’s air quality? Then the Levoit Core 400S Smart True HEPA Air Purifier is the one for you. Its paired app allows users to access detailed information about the filtering process and the air’s overall quality in real-time. It can also be programmed for ultra-quiet sleep modes and synced with a smart assistant for voice control. Bacteria, mold, and airborne viruses are no match for it. There are laser sensors that continually monitor the air for unwanted particles. On top of that, this model uses trademarked VortexAir technology to improve your home’s air circulation in general.

