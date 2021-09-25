Urban Bloom Aros Charcoal Pillow | $29 | Side Deal
Now I know for a fact there is not one person who likes waking up with neck and/or shoulder pain. Having a sub-par sleep that causes us pain can affect our day and week in many negative ways. Our head deserves to be rested on a high-quality memory foam platter while we sleep. Charcoal is a naturally purifying material that helps eliminate odors while creating anti-bacterial properties. This charcoal-infused pillow will help assist with humidity regulation and reducing moisture levels. Less sweating during sleep helps us stay asleep longer and deeper. The removable quilted hexagon outer cover increases airflow while keeping your head cool and comfortable. with a 5 inch thickness, this pillow will provide contouring neck support and consistent pressure distribution. Take back the sleep you deserve and save 82% today.