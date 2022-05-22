TechOrbits Standing Desk Converter | $140 | Amazon | Clip Coupon



You are knocking out those emails one by one for hours at a time, but you easily forget that you are slouched over your desk and the pain starts to build. It’s time to rise to your feet without missing a beat. The TechOrbits standing desk converter is the perfect tool that gives you a nice stretch during that stressful time. This easy-to-set-up desk converter has you standing in seconds with a quick squeeze and lift. At 37" wide, you have plenty of workspace for your laptop and a snack or two. The top tier hold up to 35 lbs (laptop/monitor/snacks) and the bottom tier hold up to 5 lbs (keyboard/mouse). Save $80 and your spine today.