We may earn a commission from links on this page.
Sports & Fitness

Take $60 Off Samsung's Galaxy Watch 5 and $50 Off the 5 Pro

Add a trade-in and boost your savings up to as much as $220 off these awesome fitness wearables.

Mike Fazioli
Track your workouts, heart rate, and even your sleep with the Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 and 5 Pro.
The Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 and 5 Pro are among the best wearable fitness trackers on the market, and now there are great deals available for both. Take $60 off the Galaxy Watch 5 or $50 off the Galaxy Watch 5 Pro, and turbo-boost those deals with trade-ins: up to $155 off the Galaxy Watch 5 and up to $220 off the Galaxy Watch 5 Pro.

Watch
Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 and 5 Pro | Up to $270 off with trade-in | Samsung

The Galaxy 5s look great on your wrist and help you keep looking great all over with their health-wearable benefits. You can track your running, swimming, or even rowing workouts, and Samsung’s Advanced Sleep Coaching software will be a key part of ensuring you’re getting enough quality sleep. The Galaxy Watch 5's improved, curved sensor sits closer to your skin for more accurate heart readings, and the Galaxy Watch 5s can even measure your Body Mass Index (BMI). With trade-in discounts of up to $220 available, retire your old wearable and upgrade to the Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 or 5 Pro now.

