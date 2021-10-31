Dr. Who: The Complete David Tenant Collection (Blu-ray) | $18 | Amazon



Doctor Who is a classic and iconic series that has run for over 850 episodes. One of the most if not the most popular incarnations of the doctor is David Ten ant. Those illustrious sideburns alone are to be remembered forever. Whether he was fighting the Sycorax high above London, traveling with Rose and Mickey while battling Cyberman and even the devil himself, the tenth doctor will forever live in our hearts and minds as an all-time favorite. Take 60% off on this blu-ray collection today and relive the great adventures and feats of David Te nant.