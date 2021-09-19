Scooby-Doo Where Are You? The Complete Series Blu-ray | $38 | Amazon
Scooby-Doo is a great show to watch year-round, but even better to watch with the spooky season right around the corner. Get in the Halloween mood with this complete box set. A great memory I have as a kid is crowding around the TV with my friends on weekends to watch Scooby-Doo. We could not wait to see what type of antics the criminals and thieves were going to pull. Always hoping that it would actually be a ghost or goblin. This box set is great to watch with all ages and everyone will enjoy themselves too. Whether it’s kids, adults, and maybe even grandparents. This show has been around for a long time. “Scooby Dooby Doo, Where are you?” going to save 58% today, right here.