Take $50 off This LED Device for Confidence After Menopause

We may earn a commission from links on this page.

vFit Gold Device | $50 Off | Joylux | Promo Code: 50VFIT

Of all the problems post-menopause, discomfort during sex is ... not one people want to think about! But vFit Gold wants to change that. This device is a fraction of the cost of laser treatments but does the same thing: applying thermal heat from LED and sonic technology to encourage blood flow, which helps resolve dryness. Over time , this device promotes a stronger pelvic floor, to improve sensation and hydration “down-there.” Use the vFit Gold for around 10 minutes a day, and in three weeks, you’ll see improvement. It’s discrete, comfortable, and no office visits are required. Use the promo code 50VFIT for $50 off your device and enjoy the benefits of pelvic floor comfort.