Theragun Elite | $350 | 13% Off | Best Buy

Weightlifters, runners, and the perpetually tense: this Theragun Elite is for you. Take $50 off the top-of-the-line percussive therapy device and soothe those aching bones. With a brushless percussive motor and 16mm amplitude that reaches 60% deeper into muscle, the Theragun can help combat Delayed Onset Muscle Soreness and get you back in the theoretical game sooner. The Therabody app can show you some preset routines and teach you more about what the Theragun can do, or you can program your own routines for your perfect post-workout relief . Five attachments, and your muscles will forget you kicked their butt with that hike earlier today. Thank me later, jocks.