Abco Tech Lawn Aerator Shoes | $15 | Amazon | Promo Code 15FBYA5H



You don’t want to pay a ridiculous amount of money to aerate your lawn and now there is an extremely affordable way to do so. The Abco Tech lawn aerator shoes are the perfect tool to not only aerate your lawn but to also get that exercise you are missing. Make that garden and lawn way greener while being healthy yourself. These sturdy plastic glorified cleats consist of 13 heavy-duty 48mm spikes on each sandal with 3 adjustable straps for all shoe sizes. The highly anti-corrosive design keeps you aerating that lawn hundreds of times over. they come with a small wrench that makes them easy to install. Professionally aerate that lawn now and save 50%.