Morphe Mickey & Friends Truth Be Bold Artistry Palette | $16 | Ulta



Have a Disney lover in your life? Do they like to play with makeup? Don’t tell me they like discounts on top of it? Well, do I have news for you: Right now, Ulta is offering the Morphe Mickey & Friends Truth Be Bold Artistry Palette for $16, which is 50% off its usual price. The screamingly bright palette features a graffiti-esque take on the beloved Disney characters on the cover, and a whopping 35 shades of shadows contained within. From sparkly earth tones to neon mattes, this palette is sure to take any look to infinity and beyond.