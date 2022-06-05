HP EliteBook 840G4 (Refurbished) + Microsoft Office Professional 2021 Lifetime License for Windows | $500 | StackSocial



Having a reliable laptop is essential. It’s time to upgrade or buy one for your kids without spending an arm and a leg. The HP EliteBook 840G4 + Microsoft Office Professional 2021 lifetime license for windows is the best combo in the game for this price. Your new laptop comes equipped with an i5-7200 processor to multitask and plow through your tasks. 256GB of storage to keep all of your essential files on board with a 14" touchscreen that keeps you tapping away with ease. The second an unforgettable part of this bundle is the 2021 Microsoft Office Professional lifetime license. Have access to Microsoft Office Word, Excel, Power Point, Outlook, Teams, OneNote, Publisher, and Access. This is a great starter kit for many and does not disappoint. Pick up this bundle now and save $419.