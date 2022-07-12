Govee Neon Rope Light (10') | $47 | Amazon

Draw on your walls with a cascade of light with a neon rope light from Govee. Outline a guitar on the wall, create a music cleft, or simply make a straight line. It’s completely your choice. Whether you’re accenting something on the wall already or decorating your computer desk to get achieve the full RGB gamer aesthetic, these 10-foot-long ropes of glowing color will fit the bill. Go nuts with you’re own DIY design or follow the shape references available in the Govee app. They work with both Google Assistant and Alexa and the dynamic RGBIC multiple color lets you set more than one color at a time. There are 16 million color customization options. I dare you to experiment with every last one of them. Now’s the best time to grab on because they’re 41% off at Amazon for Prime Day, bringing the price down to $47.