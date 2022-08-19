30% off Box Sets | Barnes & No ble



Streaming media is a fickle beast—what’s here today can be gone tomorrow just as quickly, disappeared from Roku City like Archibald Buttle in Terry Gilliam’s Brazil. That’s a movie I own on Criterion thanks to Barnes & Noble’s current wealth of physical media—incl uding this 30 % off sale on box sets. The selections range from full TV shows—like Star Trek: Original Series—and full movie sets like all four Matrix films on Blu-ray. Plus all the fun stuff above—seven seasons of 30 Rock and two Mamma Mia! films for less than a ticket to a theatre. Stock your bookshelves with physical media for 30% off and be prepared for the streaming apocalypse.