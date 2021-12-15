Big Red Rooster White Noise Machine | $18 | Amazon | Clip Coupon



I’m not sure why a brand that offers tech like a portable, battery-operated, multi-function white noise machine would name themselves something as jarring as Big Red Rooster, but they didn’t ask me. I have this complaint because the Big Red Rooster White Noise Machine is just $18 at Amazon when you clip the included coupon. That takes it down from $25, which means you’re saving 28% on a handy little device that, again, will not make big red rooster noises while you’re trying to sleep. With six calming sound settings and a sleep timer, it’s a handy bedside device for anyone who tosses and turns. Some of us have doctors who desperately want them to fall asleep to anything besides television, so maybe a nice gift for us this year! I mean, uh, them.