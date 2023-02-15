It's all consuming.
Take 25% Off Sweet, Sweet Baked Bags’ Delta-8 THC

Grown-up Delta 8 treats with a strong, chilled out effect.

Erin O'Brien
Baked Bags Delta 8 edibles give a chilled out high.
Graphic: Erin O’Brien

Who says edibles have to be boring? Baked Bags’ Coned are the ice cream inspired edibles that are packed with rich chocolate infused with Delta-8 THC. Delta-8 gives a chilled-out head and body high, one best for kicking back after a long day—and perhaps can even help you sleep better. Baked Bags pack 25mg of Delta-8 THC per cone, and 100mg per “extra strength” cone. And Coned looks like the little chocolate-filled ends of an ice cream cone treat. You know. The best part.

Along with that 25% off, you’ll get free shipping on orders of $50 or more. Get a bag for you, a bag for your bestie, and treat yourself a to a little something sweet that takes the edge off the day.

